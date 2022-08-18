Saskatoon Sundog Arts and Entertainment Faire cancelled

The Saskatoon Sundog event has been cancelled for 2022.

“Our show is very expensive to put on, and we are concerned about the feasibility of filling our show with vendors, and having enough customers come through the doors to support it,” the board of directors posted on their Facebook page. “This is not an easy decision and we are doing our best.”

The event was also cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The first Sundog Faire was held in 1974. The focus has been a way to promote arts, crafts and music to the local public.

It’s a non-profit organization operated by a volunteer board. It takes about 200 volunteers to pull the event together.