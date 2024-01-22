Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike

It would have been easy for Max Clark to sleep in and take advantage of the second one-day teachers' strike on Monday.

But the Grade 12 Evan Hardy student felt compelled to take action as teachers across the province took to the picket lines for a second time in a week.

"It's sort of our responsibility as students to stick up for our teachers and to stand outside in this cold like them and support them," he said.

Clark was joined by dozens of other students at Centre Mall as part of an organized citywide show of support. Students were walking alongside hundreds of teachers, waving signs and responding to vehicles driving by and honking their horns in support of teachers.

"It's one thing for teachers to come out and talk about it, but it's another thing for students," he said. "Like, if the students are fed up, that obviously means that something's wrong, right?"

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte was part of the large crowd along Eighth Street East on Monday. She says very little has changed since the first one-day strike last week, but teachers are ready when the province is.

"It's disappointing we're forced to take these additional actions," she said."We want to be at the table, we want to get to an agreement and we want to be in our classrooms supporting our kids."

The message from teachers hasn't changed. Their goal is to get the government to discuss classroom size and complexities at the bargaining table, something the province has repeatedly said is not a bargaining matter.

"We are actively working to address concerns around class size and complexity and we are doing exactly what we said we would with a $53.1 million investment towards enrolment and complexity, teacher-led innovation and support fund, and specialized support classroom pilot projects," a statement from the ministry read.

In the past, the Ministry of Education has announced a funding commitment, task forces, committees or pilot projects to help with class size or non-bargainable items. But the STF bargaining committee wants something more substantial during this round of negotiations.

"Teachers have had enough. We've had this problem kicked down the road for long enough," Becotte said. "Kids can't wait anymore. We've seen a generation of kids who have gone through our K to 12 education without the supports that they need."

Katia Pletneva, a Grade 11 student from Evan Hardy, is used to seeing teachers trying to fill gaps and cover for positions which have been eliminated under multiple years of stringent budgets set by the province for school divisions.

"Right now, everyone's expected to meet in the middle, but that's not that's not really the case," she said. "They can't keep up with marking and giving valuable feedback to students, which we need to learn."

With the stalemate showing no signs of ending soon, Becotte said members of the public are supporting the STF and their job action, and it's up to the province to get back to the table.

With more job action looking likely, Pletneva says the prospect of having classes and extracurriculars cancelled isn't the delight many people think it would be.

"We're all scared with that. Our learning will kind of flunk and our grades will flunk for and it's just not something that we want," Pletneva said.

Clark is hoping some of the significant events planned for his final months of high school won't be cancelled, but he's ok with missing out on those quintessential senior experiences if it means teachers get the deal they're looking for.

"If that's what it takes to change this, then it's worth a couple dances I guess," Clark said.