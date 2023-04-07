Saskatoon students graduate policing cadet program

Several Saskatoon high school students have learned what it takes to be a police officer in the city.

Fourteen Grade 11 and Grade 12 students graduated from the 2023 Cadet Orientation Police Studies Program. The students were from E.D. Feehan Catholic High School, Behtlehem Catholic High School, Oskayak High School, Mount Royal Collegiate and Bedford Road Collegiate, according to a Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools news release.

“The program highlights the importance of team work, leadership and community engagement while providing practical training and learning about different units from a variety of officers. One highlight discussed at the event was rappelling down a wall,” the release said.

Those who spoke at the graduation ceremony held on Thursday included Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper, Bethlehem Catholic High School class valedictorian, Birana Andu, and Kiwanis club of Saskatoon president Jim McClements.

Students spent eight weeks learning more about policing in the community.