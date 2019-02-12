Saskatoon student performs Cree round dance song on Grammy Awards red carpet
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 12:07PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 12:30PM CST
A Saskatoon high school student has a lot to brag about at school.
Jarron Gadwa, a Grade 11 student at Centennial Collegiate, performed a Cree round dance song at the Grammy Awards red carpet with his drum group.
Young Spirit is made up of musicians from across Western Canada, California and Arizona.
The group’s album Mewasinsational Cree Round Dance Songs was nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.