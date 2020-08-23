SASKATOON -- A structure fire in the City Park neighbourhood Saturday night was intentionally set and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews received an alert after fire alarms went off at a building in the 500 block of Queen Street around 8:09 p.m., according to a release from the fire department.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw visible smoke coming from a window on the second floor of the structure, the release said.

The fire department said crews were able to get the fire under control by 8:53 p.m.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the release said.

A fire investigator has determined someone had started the fire on the main level and that it was set intentionally. Damage is estimated at about $60,000, the release said.