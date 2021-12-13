Saskatoon strongwoman finds success at competitions - and in her community

Jackie Osczevski has been a strongwoman competitor since 2017 - and has now found international success.

She recently placed 12th at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Florida. She also won the title of Saskatoon's Strongest Woman in 2017.

“I've never been in a sport or community before, where a bunch of random weirdos who call themselves misfits can come together and just relate on so many different levels and have so many things in common,” said Osczevski.

When she started training, she found some direction at the only gym in Saskatoon offering strongwoman training: Synergy Strength. She went into the gym looking to work in the field in which she graduated, kinesiology, but left with a gym membership and the number for the coach.

Since then she has competed in several competitions and this month placed second at the Canada's Strongest Woman competition in Thunder Bay, Ont.

“Initially it was just something to do to have fun. But over seven years, it's just evolved into making the community better personally and then being involved in an amazing community.”

Osczevski trains clients at Rise Strength Lab, where she tries to encourage others to be comfortable with their body sizes.

“A lot of kids are shy and scared and feel like they don't belong somewhere,” said Osczevski.

“Having a kid watching you pull a truck and be like, ‘whoa’ is super fun and really encouraging and helping them try that is so much fun because you just see their little faces light up.”

Osczevski is set to compete in the Mammoth Strength Challenge in Kentucky next month.