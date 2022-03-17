Saskatoon store selling hundreds of e-bikes as gas prices soar

While electric bikes, or e-bikes, have become popular over the pandemic, Biktrix says gas prices are largely contributing to the boom in business in recent weeks.

“We all know they are skyrocketing and the cost to fill your gas tank versus the cost to charge your battery is significantly different,” said Shannan Keuhn, customer support supervisor at the Biktrix location in Saskatoon.

She says the store has been selling several hundred e-bikes per week. While prices range from $1,899 to $6,000, Keuhn says there are savings to consider beyond gas such as parking and maintenance.

“Because we’ve seen this boom a lot more folks are getting on board with electric bikes as a vehicle alternative, it’s just fantastic to see it,” Keuhn said.

Keuhn says she’s seen the interest in e-bikes grow over the years and people of all ages can use them.

“Obviously the price of fuel can go up overnight and it's an everyday cost whereas the e-bike you just kind of plug it in, jump on and go,” said Jereahmeel Parker, who was in the store buying an e-bike for the first time.

Parker says an e-bike needs less maintenance such as oil changes and estimates he’ll save around $200 a month to ride it to work every day. While the e-bike cost him nearly $3,000 he’s not worried.

“If I even use it for two years, it’ll probably recoup my whole investment.”