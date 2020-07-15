SASKATOON -- Saskatoon export Kim Coates’ film Cold Brook is now available to stream. Coates recently spoke to CTV Saskatoon’s Jeff Rogstad about the project and how small movies are finding audiences during the pandemic.

“It’s an amazing little film,” Coates said. “It’s rated G, no swearing, it’s for everybody in the family. It’s about two ordinary guys doing an extraordinary thing. About a third of the way through the movie we run into a stranger in a small town in upstate New York and everything hits the fan. Hard. I’m very, very proud of this movie.

“You know this - these medium, independent films are so hard to even get done, let alone get seen. We’ve been seen and winning all these awards at film festivals and now the world can see it.”

He said that, in a way, this is the perfect time for people to sit down and see movies they would never see.

“The world has gone crazy-busy, crazy-busy. With this reflection - on the environment, what are we doing to each other, what’s happening, this pandemic - these kinds of movies really can blossom, come forth and be watched, and it is the perfect time.”

Watch the video for the full interview.