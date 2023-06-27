Saskatoon stakeholders meet to discuss 'urgent crisis' plaguing city

Stakeholders and clients of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Wellness Centre met to discuss the city’s homeless and mental health and addiction issues plaguing the city.

“We are facing an urgent crisis situation,” said Charlie Clark during his speech.

Clark was one of the many people there sounding the alarm on the city’s issues. He said last year in the province there were 386 overdose deaths, currently the province is on pace to break that having 186 through April.

“We urgently need, and this has been something that has come through the community, at least a 100-complex beds in our community,” said Clark.

STC Chief Mark Arcand said he agrees the city needs more beds for those suffering from addictions and mental health issues. For him, he thinks there is a need for 300 beds.

“Right now there is no place for them to go, and that’s the issue and when they go to that facility, potentially if it's coming up it has to have a home care setting,” said Arcand.

He described three different groups of people on city streets:

Those who are homeless

Those who are at the tipping point of addictions but want help

Those who are addicted and don't want help.

“We have had to push everybody back. That’s how bad it's getting. The vulnerable people are still getting picked on because of addictions issues,” said Arcand.

STC Wellness Centre clients were among the several on hand to provide input on what needs to be done to help those suffering from addictions and mental health issues.

“We just got to give them time because we have a lot of time,” said Preston Matechuk who now is nearly 12 months sober.

He’s hoping more people can get to where he is.

“We need someone to actually guide them in the right direction. We can’t just stand back and look at them and do nothing,” he said.

Medavie Mobile Integrated Health Services, Saskatoon Fire and Police along with community clinics doctors want consensus on how many beds are needed for people with complex needs, and to collaborate on a community plan to present to the province.

“We want to start that discussion and make sure that we can address it, rather than just let it be a challenge for Saskatoon,” said Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Troy Cooper.

The event was put on by Discover Saskatoon and the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.