SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon SPCA is hoping someone knows how five chihuahuas came to be abandoned in a dumpster.

On Thursday, animal protection officers responded after a report of five chihuahuas left in a dumpster near St. James Place on 33rd Street, the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

One of the dogs had a dislocated, possibly-broken jaw and had to be euthanized, according to the SPCA.

The four surviving dogs are being cared for by the SPCA and "have a long road ahead of them" before they can be made available for adoption, the SPCA said.

The SPCA's animal protection unit is asking for the public's help to find out who the chihuahuas belonged to or how they ended up in the dumpster.