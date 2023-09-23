Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging

Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.

Fred Dyck, president of the Saskatoon SPCA was happy to see people at his event.

"You're gonna see some dogs do some fancy things; we've got 25 vendors of all different types. A bouncy castle, and you can hear live music,” he explained.

The event brought various dog clubs and canine lovers together to participate in the festivities.

Puptoberfest also drew attention from the local dog groups, who showcased their dog's talents on the event's dog show grounds. Currently in the spotlight were the Toon Town Hounds, a relatively new addition to the local dog scene.

Dee Colbert, president of the Hub City Kennel Club, highlighted the exciting new addition to their club.

"It's scent-hurdle, a fun relay game where the dog goes over the jump and finds the scent. It's just rewarding seeing the dog enjoy itself and getting something out of it. The licks aren't that bad either," Colbert said explaining the event.

While Puptoberfest is all about fun and frolic for our four-legged friends, it also serves as a vital fundraiser for the non-profit SPCA, committed to helping dogs find their forever homes. Dyck underscored their dedication to this cause, and its relation to the days’ event.

The Saskatoon SPCA hosted Puptoberfest on Saturday. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)

"We're adopting animals, cats, dogs. Saturdays are traditionally cat adoption days. Dogs, we focus on Sundays. Today is everything. The event's a fundraiser for the SPCA." Dyck said

Puptoberfest has taken on various forms over the years as the SPCA's fall fundraiser, but this year's edition carries special significance. It marks the final Puptoberfest at its current location before the Saskatoon SPCA relocates into the city.