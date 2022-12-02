Saskatoon software developer creates Twitter alternative

With fears Twitter could crash, a Saskatoon software developer is creating a new platform.

Joel Hill is starting “Flatlander,” a social network designed for people in the Canadian prairies to stay connected.

“If Twitter dies, or if people decide to leave, they’ll go to all these different corners of the internet and our network will dissolve … that central hub we all had together,” Hill tells CTV News.

Flatlander’s feed will look similar to Twitter, but it will be hosted on open-source, free software — such as Mastodon.

Hill describes Flatlander, and other open-source solutions, as a “safe place for everyone to land if Twitter implodes.”

Unlike Twitter, Flatlander will be community-based — not hinged on one person, or driven by profits and algorithms.

Hill said his idea for Flatlander began after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

In October, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. After closing the deal, the new CEO fired about 3,700 employees and told existing staff to commit to “extremely hardcore work” or leave the company. Musk’s ultimatum resulted in more workers resigning.

Under the apparent staff shortage, Hill said it’s possible Twitter could collapse at any moment.

He’s planning to launch Flatlander in 2023 — but there’s still a lot of work to do, Hill says.

“We’re going to need a way to keep it going. We’re going to need a way to accept people’s money, accept donations and put it to the server cost. We want to be open and transparent about that,” Hill says.

Hill is also working on ensuring the platform is moderated with community standards and guidelines.

People can sign up for Flatlander updates online.