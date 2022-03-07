Saskatoon Soaps show support for Ukraine
A Saskatoon improv comedy group is showing support for Ukraine.
The Saskatoon Soaps continue their 38th season with an improvised comedy show Friday at the Broadway Theatre, with 'Mercury in Gatorade: Horrorscope,' based on audience horoscopes.
In a news release, the Soaps said they'll be donating all ticket sale proceeds to the Canadians Red Cross – Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway Theatre website or at the box office the night of the event.
Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Live updates: Draghi: Diplomacy has not yielded results
Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Russia appears determined to carry on with its war in Ukraine until it can install a government 'friendly' to Moscow.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines
With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.
PM Trudeau, leaders of U.K., the Netherlands vow solidarity with besieged Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British and Dutch counterparts displayed a show of solidarity with besieged Ukraine on Monday at a historic military base that helped defend Britain during the Second World War.
Russian families divided over attack on Ukraine, some misled by state media
When there is conflict between nations, there are divisions within families -- a fact that is glaringly apparent in Russia’s attack of Ukraine, which has left some Russian supporters of Ukraine struggling to explain to their relatives that Putin’s version of events is not reality.
Non-citizens of Ukraine don't qualify for temporary refuge from war in Canada
The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for a period of two years 'for those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland,' Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week, but the program is only available to Ukraine citizens.
U.S. stocks open lower, oil still high but off earlier peak
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street but keeping their losses in check as an early spike in crude oil prices abated.
TeleMiracle 46 sees record-breaking year
TeleMiracle 46 was record-breaking raising a total of $8,002,722.
Regina kicks off women's history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fire
A fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.
'I've never seen Canadians this united': Winnipeggers rally for second straight week to show support for Ukraine
Thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in another show of support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon.
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine continues to pour out of Alberta
Albertans continue to show their support for the Ukrainian community by stockpiling goods and raising funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Josh Classen's forecast: The chill strikes again
Once the cooler air drops in, it'll stick around for most of the week.
Kenney pushes for 'immediate' global ban on Russian energy exports
Alberta's premier says the world must boycott all oil and gas products from Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine.
Alberta calls for an end to 'pointless' federal COVID-19 travel restrictions
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a motion will be presented in the legislature to call on Ottawa to end "pointless" COVID-19 travel measures.
'The calm before the storm': Gas prices in Ontario could reach $2 per litre by end of March
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
Toronto's Ukrainian community rallies outside Russian consulate
More than 1,000 supporters of Ukraine closed a section of Midtown Toronto today. Eleven days into the Russian invasion, they're asking for intervention.
'Messy mix' of winter weather to hit Toronto region Monday
After spring-like conditions on Sunday, Toronto and surrounding regions are expected to get a wintry mix Monday with rain, freezing rain and wet snow in the forecast.
Bail review decision expected for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich
A judge is expected to deliver a decision on a bail review for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich today.
Record gas prices bring pain at the pumps
Gas prices in Ottawa rose again Sunday, eclipsing a record set just two days before.
British Columbians 60 or older now eligible for free rapid test kits
British Columbians aged 60 and older can now get free COVID-19 rapid tests from participating pharmacies.
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class
Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate.
Calls for Montreal Symphony Orchestra to cancel upcoming concerts featuring Russian pianist
After a Russian pianist’s Vancouver concert was cancelled in light of the conflict in Ukraine, some are calling on the Montreal Symphony Orchestra to do the same.
Boil water advisory in effect in Vaudreuil-Dorion after water main break
A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion has forced a boil water advisory for several neighbourhoods.
Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island route
Testing of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
Island food banks feeling the squeeze as costs of gas, groceries continue to rise
From gas to groceries, prices on Vancouver Island are climbing, and local food banks are feeling the pinch.
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
'Unprecedented' gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Those who consume even a few alcoholic drinks a week have smaller brains, research finds
New research has found a correlation between even modest levels of alcohol consumption and reduced brain size.
Live updates: UN office puts civilian death toll at 406
The UN human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Dangerous conditions on Thames River lead to London police implementing boating ban
Fire officials want to remind the public to stay away from the Thames River and all other bodies of water this time of year.
Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews will continue their search Monday for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Freezing rain warning issued for Southwestern Ontario
A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.