Saskatoon Soaps show support for Ukraine

Saskatoon -

A Saskatoon improv comedy group is showing support for Ukraine.

The Saskatoon Soaps continue their 38th season with an improvised comedy show Friday at the Broadway Theatre, with 'Mercury in Gatorade: Horrorscope,' based on audience horoscopes.

In a news release, the Soaps said they'll be donating all ticket sale proceeds to the Canadians Red Cross – Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway Theatre website or at the box office the night of the event.