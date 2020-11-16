SASKATOON -- Since city snow-clearing crews began tackling every residential street last week, work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, the city said in a news release.

The city’s original projection was to have all residential streets cleared by Nov. 20, but Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction said work will be completed well ahead of schedule.

“At first, we’d planned on focusing efforts on clearing those streets worst affected or those with higher traffic, but with our increased capacity, crews are now clearing snow from driving lanes on all streets, in every neighbourhood, city-wide,” Schmidt said in a news release.

The city is also going to tackle back lanes to level out snow to improve mobility, according to the news release.

By Monday night the city estimates snow-clearing crews will have hit 63 or 65 residential neighbourhoods. Crews will also begin removing snow piles from the city’s business improvement districts and industrial areas of the city, according to the news release.