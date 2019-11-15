Saskatoon small businesses get chance to grow with Google
This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 12:26PM CST
SASKATOON -- Representatives from Google Canada were in Saskatoon Friday for the company's annual Grow with Google program.
The event, held at Prarieland Park, offered a speaker series and hands-on workshops meant to help small businesses learn advertising skills through Google platforms.
Google Canada announced that it would be partnering with Canada Learning Code to offer its Saskatoon branch a $125,000 donation.
The Grow with Google tour has also visited Edmonton, Halifax, and St. John’s.
More to come.