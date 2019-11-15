SASKATOON -- Representatives from Google Canada were in Saskatoon Friday for the company's annual Grow with Google program.

The event, held at Prarieland Park, offered a speaker series and hands-on workshops meant to help small businesses learn advertising skills through Google platforms.

Google Canada announced that it would be partnering with Canada Learning Code to offer its Saskatoon branch a $125,000 donation.

The Grow with Google tour has also visited Edmonton, Halifax, and St. John’s.

More to come.