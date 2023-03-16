Saskatoon sisters looking to end collegiate journey together with NCAA national championship

Grace and Sophie Shirley have played together for the University of Wisconsin (U of W) Badgers for four years.

Last weekend the Badgers beat Long Island University 9-1 and Colgate University 4-2 to advance to the Women’s Frozen Four Duluth, Minn. — the ultimate prize in U.S women’s college hockey.

“I think it just makes everyone a lot more excited. There's a lot more on the line,” said Grace.

Sophie had two assists in the win over Long Island.

“I think once you get to this point in the season in terms of do-or-die hockey … it's kind nerve- wracking,” said Wisconsin forward Sophie.

As the field of 42 teams has narrowed down to just four – The Ohio State University, University of Minnesota, Northeastern University and U of W, the Shirley sisters are the only two players from Saskatchewan left.

In 2021, the two captured a national title together in a thrilling overtime game over Northeastern, winning 2-1. After coming this far, the two are hoping to do it again.

“I feel like one of the highlights of both of our careers together so be able to do it again. With it being our last year probably playing together, would be super, super cool,” said Grace.

This is the fourth year Sophie and Grace have played together at U of W. Due to their age gap the two were rarely suited up on the same team. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all NCAA athletes were given an extra year of eligibility which Sophie utilized. This also gave the two of them an extra year to play together.

“Being able to grow through the process and seeing each other's growth has been something that's been really special,” said Sophie.

Sophie still has one year of eligibility left and is considering coming back to U of W. She knows it won’t be same without her older sister.

“You don't realize how wonderful this experience has been together and I'm just really grateful. Not only the hockey, but just in terms of life and growing,” said Sophie.

Along the way the two have played with tons of players from across North America. Included in that fold is Saskatoon’s Emily Clark who is on Canada’s National Team. Her and Grace won a national championship together back in 2019.

Clark, now playing professionally, says she will be watching this weekend.

“Once a Badger always a Badger,” Clark said. “I want them to have a lot of success and get another championship.”

Clark is no stranger to big games, having won an Olympic Gold Medal. She has a message for the sisters.

“When you think about championships, everyone thinks that they have to have the best game of their life,” said Clark. “My advice … they’re great and they’re having great seasons. As simple as it is, just keep doing what they are doing and the rest should take care of themselves.”

The Shirleys and Badgers take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday at 6 p.m. in Duluth for a berth in the NCAA national championship.