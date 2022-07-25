Saskatoon sisters embrace competitive nature of wrestling

Three Saskatoon sisters aim to put a chokehold on the sport of wrestling.

“I like how it’s an individual sport, it’s all up to you and you don’t have to depend on anyone else and it’s really competitive,” Myah Clatney told CTV News.

When the oldest sister Caitlin was introduced to wrestling by Myah, she was hooked.

“I was like, 'this is awesome' because you get to roll around and you kind of got to be mean and bully people a little bit,” Caitlin said.

The youngest of the three, 13-year-old Avery, plans to wrestle at Bishop James Mahoney High School.

The sisters have competed in cheerleading and they’re well aware of the contrast in sports.

“People get shocked when I tell them that I do cheerleading because they’re very different sports,” Avery says.

In a few weeks, the two oldest will be travelling to Niagara Falls for the Canada summer games.

About 25 wrestlers will be representing Saskatchewan at the games. But at 6-foot-2 and 5-foot-10 these two say their height gives them an edge.

"Lankiness is not usual in wrestling, but we like to find ways we can use it to our advantage, and we’re finding them,” Caitlin said.

They say their goal in the sport is to get more girls involved. They also haven't ruled out aiming for the Olympics down the road.