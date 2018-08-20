The plan for the 2018 Huskies women’s soccer team: be flexible and adaptable, play aggressively and do it all with speed.

“We’re excited because we’re going to continue with our philosophy of attacking, taking the leadership in the games,” coach Jerson Barandica-Hamilton said. He enters his fifth year in the position, with the program in somewhat of a youth movement.

"We have nine rookies, and I think each and every nine of those rookies at some point can be a starter."

That’s making things competitive in training camp, and that’s just the way first-year midfield Taisa Gabruch likes it. She’s used to it, after all, growing up with her soccer-playing older sister Maya, who just happens to be in her third year with the Huskies.

"Definitely, we grew up in a really competitive family,” said Taisa, who said it’s useful to have a sibling who’s already gone through the introductory process of university sports.

“If I have a question, I go ask her. Sometimes she doesn’t always give me an answer, she wants me to figure it out on my own and everything, get the whole learning experience."

“When I came in, I had to figure out a lot of stuff for myself,” Maya said. “I don’t just want to give her the easy way, I want her to get that experience as well.”

Would she ever give feed her the wrong information on purpose? You know, being competitive and all.

“No, I can’t do that or else we run sprints.”

Besides bringing that competitive edge to the roster, Barandica-Hamiton believes their skillsets align perfectly with what the team is trying to accomplish.

“Maya is a very mobile, intelligent, attacking player that can take players on 1-on-1, but has a really good IQ to get in behind and find pockets of space. Taisa is more dual, she can both attack and defend, a little bit more powerful, a heck of a tactical ability to strike the ball. They provide two very different pictures, which is what we want.”

On top of on-field attributes, the sisters believe their unmistakable chemistry to be an asset.

"We watched each other growing up, so we kind of know each other's playing styles,” said Maya. “Maybe if we can read ahead of what she's going to do that can be an advantage."

"Yeah, dynamic. We're always just moving off each other," said Taisa.

The Huskies will take to the field this weekend against the Manitoba Bisons for the Green and White Invitational exhibition matchups.