Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car

A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.

The driver — who briefly spoke to CTV News at the scene — said she was on her lunch break from a nearby high school when she attempted to drive through the intersection at Adelaide Street East and Preston Avenue South.

She said the ground beneath her front tires gave away.

Crews were on scene Monday afternoon to clear the area and repair the road.

In an emailed statement the city's director of water and waste operations said it would take further investigation to learn how this particular sinkhole formed.

"As soon as we are made aware of a potential break, crews are dispatched to the locations and they will complete a preliminary investigation, potentially operate valves to isolate water flows, and prepare for additional investigation and ultimate repair," Brendan Lemke said.

Lemke said that drivers should be cautious around any "significant accumulation of surface water."

"While the water remains pooled, it is not possible to inspect visually. Pylons or barricades are placed in the roadway as a warning and best attempts are made to block off areas as circumstances allow," Lemke said.