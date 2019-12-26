SASKATOON -- For people like Curtis Roach and his friend Matt Leniuk, Boxing Day is part of the whole holiday experience, and has even become tradition.

“As we got older just more gift cards and stuff at Christmas, so we come check out the mall,” Roach said.

“We’ve been doing it for a few years. We come to the mall every Boxing Day and spend the day together.”

The big crowds and busy atmosphere may be appealing to some like Neufeldt, but Leniuk say there’s a limit.

“It’s alright, but eventually you got to get out of there, after an hour or two.”

Lacey Pechawis, who was there with her mom and grandmother, was able to sum up the whole experience for her first time shopping on Boxing Day.

“I love it when it’s Boxing Day because stuff is cheap, but the thing I don’t like about Boxing Day is when everybody is crowded.”