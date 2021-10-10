Saskatoon shelter preparing for a busy Thanksgiving

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon's social agencies were all-hands-on-deck ahead of what's expected to be a busy Thanksgiving.

The Lighthouse Supported Living is set to serve its residents on Monday. For residents there, it’s time to enjoy a meal with friends and reflect on what they are thankful for.

"It’s the conversations you have with the people that are in here which makes it more enjoyable, not depressing," said Lighthouse resident Heather Krieder.

"Get full and eat, have a nice sleep," said another resident Arnold Wardman.

"I’m very thankful for everyone that I have in my life. My finances, my relatives, my family, my kids, my grandchildren," said resident Jacqui Singer.

"It’s good time of the year to eat turkey and all the fixings, and have a good supper and be thankful for what we have," said another resident Joan Dowd.

The Lighthouse said it expects to feed anywhere between 250-300 people for its Thanksgiving dinner on Monday.

"We’ve prepared about 27-28 turkeys, mash potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, homemade cheesecakes, apple crisp and then a bunch or root vegetables from local farms," said Lighthouse Food Service Manager, Mike McKeown. "I think the number one thing that people appreciate is effort."

Mckeown and his staff began preparing for Thanksgiving on Thursday and they expect it to be long day ahead of service 3:30 p.m.

"A great many hours have been put into it and everything done from scratch."

The Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre served 150 meals for its Thanksgiving dinner on Friday. The centre dished out moose meat, samosas, mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy with fried bannock, and finished it off with pie for dessert.

"Food security in this community during the pandemic has been on the rise, we’ve noticed that here at the Centre,” said Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre executive director Tanya Beauchamp. “Not only is it important to be thankful and appreciate that we're all here today but also it’s important because (Thanksgiving) is linked to community health."

The leftover meals were brought to Prairie Harm Reduction.