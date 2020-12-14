SASKATOON -- As Saskatoon sinks into a deep cold with temperatures dipping to -35 degrees, shelters in the city including The Lighthouse Supported Living Centre are filling up fast.

According to the shelter, it’s nearing capacity since the drastic drop in temperatures. But the organization is just recovering from a COVID-19 outbreak last week, where it had to close for two weeks because of a spike in cases at the centre.

The Lighthouse said because of COVID-19 distancing and capacity rules, the shelter hasn’t been able to offer their space for a warmup shelter as declared by the city’s Cold Weather Strategy.

The Cold Weather Strategy aims to have no one left outside in the cold when temperatures dip below -30 degrees.

“We don’t have the floor or room space because we had to spread out our 100 shelter beds throughout our campus to be 6 feet apart. We’ve used every room including our donation room and gym,” Anna Pacik with the Lighthouse told CTV News.

This year, Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) forecasted challenges to its various warm-up locations because of the deepening pandemic. Before winter struck, SHIP worked with a few different organizations to find more warm-up locations in Saskatoon.

- With files from CTV's Carla Shynkaruk