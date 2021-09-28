SASKATOON -- After a one-week decline, the level of COVID-19 detected in Saskatoon's wastewater is again on the rise.

That's according to a team of University of Saskatchewan researchers monitoring the city's sewage.

The amount of COVID-19-related genetic material increased by 99 per cent based on samples collected between Sept. 15-22.

The increase comes after the amount of COVID-19 detected in Saskatoon's wastewater dipped by 61 per cent between Sept. 9-14.

However, the decline came following a record spike in August followed by weeks of consecutive increases.

Because the population is partially vaccinated, the data collected by the team may or not be reflected by an increase in active cases, according to the research team.

According to the latest update from the researchers, Prince Albert saw a drop of 33 per cent while North Battleford saw a 67 per cent uptick.