SASKATOON -- Bill Neufeld is one of 23 apartment owners calling on the City of Saskatoon to investigate a drastic increase in property taxes between 2017 and 2019.

Following his retirement, Neufeld, 78, moved to a Dundonald neighborhood apartment in 2015. The building is registered as a senior living non-profit co-op building, meaning fees and taxes are divided up between unit owners.

In 2016 total taxes for the building were $13,304.09. In 2017, Neufeld said he was surprised to see a reassessment had been conducted on the building without his knowledge, raising the total tax fee to $25,553.25.

“They keep raising everything and they spend money like it’s water. My impression is that they do nothing for seniors, and that’s how most of these people here feel too,” Neufeld said.

Neufeld, who serves as the apartment manager, said he never received a letter or notice from the city that a reassessment was being conducted, and when he reached out to Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies, he did not receive a response.

“It’s just so unfair to have such a drastic jump, and they keep going up every year since then,” Neufeld said.

In 2019 taxes for the apartment building rose to $26,714.30, a number that Neufeld said is unfavorable for senior residents living on a fixed income.

Davies said he had no knowledge of Neufeld's concerns and called the increase of taxes concerning.

The city should offer increased support and information systems to seniors struggling to understand changes to taxes, he said.

“When you see numbers like this and your dealing with seniors, sometimes numbers can get lost when you're just relying on mail. Moving from this, I would put forward for seniors or anyone else that we're making those phone calls or we're knocking on doors so there is clear communication on both sides.”

Davies said he has contacted the owners of the apartment and will be generating a conversation with city council to see if the 2017 reassessment can be appealed.