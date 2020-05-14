SASKATOON -- Marcel Coquet is one of the nearly 6.7 million seniors in Canada to receive the federal government’s one-time tax-free COVID-19 relief payment of $500.

Like many seniors, Coquet and his wife rely on daily prescription medications. They say the payment won’t be enough to cover rising pharmaceutical costs.

In March, the Ministry of Health restricted prescription refills to a 30-day supply at the recommendation of distributors and manufacturers based on a sudden surge of medication fills nationally affecting the supply.

That means the Coquets’ drug costs have risen to $2,700 per year from $900 per year. They have had to use their savings for costs not covered by the drug plan, he said.

“It’s a bit frustrating, there are a lot of people and seniors out there and this will really hurt them severely,” said coquet.

The federal payment includes a one-time tax-free payment of $300 for seniors eligible for Old Age Security and an additional $200 for those using the Guaranteed Income Supplement. It will total an estimated $2.5 billion.

Coquet, 77, is a retired civil engineer and says he is qualified for the funding and has additional money saved for retirement.

However, he is concerned that for many seniors the money will disappear quickly.

Unless the government increases funding the future is unknown, he said.

“It could mean that they not might be able to renew perceptions or even get groceries.”