Saskatoon semi truck fire results in $400,000 in damage

Saskatoon fire crews were called to a semi truck on fire in the 3000 Block of Miners Avenue. (Saskatoon Fire Department) Saskatoon fire crews were called to a semi truck on fire in the 3000 Block of Miners Avenue. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London