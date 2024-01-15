Saskatoon sees high demand for smaller black waste carts

The City of Saskatoon says it's seeing a high demand for smaller black garbage carts as residents look to save costs and space.

“We are excited by the amount of interest there has been in the cart size options just one week into a two-month window for swap requests," waste director Brendan Lemke said in a news release.

The city said that since the two-month application window opened up last Monday, it has received more than 3,500 requests for a cart swap.

The new option to pick from three different black cart sizes, each with a different cost, was introduced as part of a series of changes to waste pickup. The city added a green cart for organic waste last year and started charging for waste collection as a utility.

“Communities that use similar approaches have seen their waste diversion rates improve by five to 17 per cent, as residents increase their use of diversion programs and find new ways to reduce their general waste generation,” the news release said.

The new black cart sizes include the current large (360L) cart, as well as a medium (240L) cart and a small (120L) black.

The charge for carts will be $9.92 for the first six months of the year until cart swaps are completed city-wide, the city said.

“We do encourage residents to use the online tool through their (online) utility account to avoid call wait times,” Lemke said.

The city said the first cart swap request window will be open until March 1. and the exchange process will be completed from April through June corresponding with collection schedules.

There will be another intake for cart swap requests this fall.