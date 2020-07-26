SASKATOON -- It’s the first weekend of the summer that Saskatoon has been allowed to hold garage sales since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over in the Adeilade/Churchill neighbourhood, Patricia Leonhardt saw a steady stream of people funnel in and out of the garage sale she held on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s great to be out, the neighbours are stopping by, and the community is out checking out what I got,” she told CTV Saskatoon. “We have been putting things together in a couple of donation boxes and thought why not try a sale first. Whatever doesn’t sell will be donated.”

On July 21, the provincial government announced guidelines for yard and garage sales as part of its reopening plan.

Those guidelines called for organizers of garage sales to observe gathering sizes and ensure that physical distancing was maintained.

Leonhardt said people attending the sale have been respectful and taking precautions.

“I have a hand sanitizer station, people are wearing masks and a lot of people are wearing gloves,” she said.

As the province green-lit garage sales, it also allowed drive-in theatres to operate while keeping a two-metre distance between vehicles.

Fitness facilities have also been allowed to offer 24-hour access and laundry facilities. Provincial campgrounds were able to open as of July 21.