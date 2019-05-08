A Saskatoon man has created a Facebook poll asking what to do about the city’s “rabbit crisis.”

“They hop across from yard to yard. Four to eight at a time. Whole families. The rabbits come out on my grass and they eat the bird feed that falls,” Bradley Thelander told CTV News.

He offers two options: extermination or leaving them alone. Most responses are in favour of the latter.

Jan Shadick with Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation said: “bunnies enjoy living in the city and they're doing well.”

Jackrabbits live in the city’s neighbourhoods while snowshoe hare prefer life by the river, she said.

Last year 40 rabbits were brought to the centre - but recently, 20 leverets came in one week alone.

However, she said baby bunnies should be left alone.

The city is seeing a boom in the hare’s population cycle and people have to learn to coexist with them, she said.