SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) reported a record-breaking year in 2019 with its highest number of calls for service.

According to the SSAR's 2019 Year in Review received 34 calls for service to help locate missing persons in the Saskatoon and Prince Albert regions.

Of those 34 calls for service, 22 were related to a missing person with dementia or Alzheimer's.

In 17 of those cases, missing persons were wearing SSAR's Lifesaver wristbands which emit individualized radio frequency signals, allowing volunteers to quickly track them down.

SSAR said Project Lifesaver receivers have been strategically distributed to members’ homes throughout Saskatoon, resulting in quicker response times.

The project is in its second year.

In 2018, SSAR had 28 calls for service. In 2017, SSAR had 13 calls.

The organization is made up of 40 volunteers.