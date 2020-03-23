SASKATOON -- Saskatoon schools may be closed, but school zone speed limits are still in effect until the end of June, police say.

"With school cancelled and the return of warmer weather, the Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public to adhere to school zone traffic laws as children and caregivers will be making use of playground equipment,” police said in a news release.

In addition to a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, U-turns are prohibited in school zones and all other traffic safety laws remain in effect.

There is no exception in the bylaw for statutory holidays occurring on weekdays from September through June.