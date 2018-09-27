

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are on scene at a school in the 100 block of Nelson Road.

A male and a female in a vehicle had a fight while in the area, and the woman fled to the school for safety.

Initially the male refused to leave the area and was described to be in an agitated state.

The school was placed in a perimeter lockdown as a precaution. The male later fled the scene in a cab.

A nearby school and civic facility also went into perimeter lockdowns, which have now been lifted, police say.