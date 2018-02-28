

CTV Saskatoon





The perimeter of St. Francis School in Saskatoon was locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a parent reported seeing an online post about a gun in what was thought to be the area of the school.

Police officers and a canine unit arrived at the school in the 2100 block of McPherson Avenue around 1:25 p.m.

Police were able to determine that a school with the same name in a different city was actually at the centre of the post and the school in Saskatoon was not involved, so the lockdown was lifted.

The perimeter lockdown did not interfere with classes at the school.