SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) and Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) will be holding virtual graduation ceremonies for a second year in a row.

Step Two of the province’s reopening plan begins June 20 and allows for up to 150 people to gather outdoors.

Regardless, SPS says the province’s graduation guidelines “will not change our plans” for ceremonies in June.

“It takes several months for our collegiates to plan and prepare for in-person graduation ceremonies,” it said in an email to CTV News.

It adds that “almost all” of the graduating classes from their high schools have more than 150 students.

GSCS had similar reasons saying it takes weeks to prepare and “it’s hard to plan or pivot based on what-ifs.”

The school division says Saskatchewan weather is “unpredictable” and planning outdoors events without the possibility of an indoor venue as backup is “not viable.”

“Some of our graduating classes are quite large and would still require multiple events with the new outdoor gatherings limits,” GSCS said in an email.

SPS says along with a virtual ceremony, each collegiate will be planning additional in-person events to celebrate graduates that follow gathering restrictions.