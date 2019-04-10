Canada’s new carbon tax is being felt on education budgets in Saskatoon and beyond.

“The carbon tax is putting pressure on all of our areas and we’re continually trying to find efficiencies to ensure reductions we’re making are not in the classroom,” said Joel Lloyd, chief financial officer with the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

“About a quarter of our increase is in the transportation area, the other three-quarters is coming from natural gas and utilities from our 50 schools in our division.”

In its recent budget deliberations, Lloyd said the GSCS is estimating a $200,000 hit to its budget because of the carbon tax. He said school divisions are not exempt from the carbon tax and GSCS isn’t getting enough funding to cover the added costs.

On Monday, Education Minister Gord Wyant said the province introduced $14.5 million in inflationary funding for school divisions for this exact reason.

“We did include in the budget funding for inflationary increases and the application of this tax is an inflationary increase,” Wyant said, adding because the carbon tax is so new, the province didn’t have a clear picture of how much the carbon tax would cost school divisions.

“We really don’t know what the net effect is going to be on the school divisions so it would be difficult for me as the minister, to go to my cabinet colleagues, to get them to allocate money when we don’t know what the impact will be.”

Lloyd said $10 million of that cash is meant for student growth.

“So there’s about $4 million there of inflationary increases for the province that would go towards increases like the carbon tax, also contractual increases as well as non-teacher salary increases.”

Wyant said there’s still a chance for more exemptions to come through.

“Our finance minister has been having conversations with officials in Ottawa about exemptions in this sector and in a number of sectors. We want to make sure we minimize the impact of the carbon tax in the classroom because, again, it’s all about results.”

Lloyd said the GSCS recently finished installing LED lights in school gymnasiums, a move expected to save $140,000.

“Unfortunately those resources are now going to have to go towards paying the carbon tax compared to purchasing resources that would impact student learning,” Lloyd said.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it expects the carbon tax will cost it $293,000 next year.