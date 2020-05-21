SASKATOON -- After graduation ceremonies were cancelled for the class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saskatoon Public Schools is offering every Grade 12 graduate a lawn sign to help celebrate their achievement.

"Families will be able to display the signs proudly, allowing neighbours and the community to share in the celebration of each graduate's achievement," the school division said on its website.

@cityparkschool Vice Principal and FLEX teacher is proudly standing (2 meters away) with one of his graduating grade 12 Eagles. #spslearn #grad2020 pic.twitter.com/6zXzBlHG4f — City Park School (@CityParkSchool) May 21, 2020

The signs, which are being distributed by the division's collegiates, will be provided to graduating Grade 12 students throughout the city.

While the signs are designed for outdoor use, the school division also suggests displaying them in windows.