SASKATOON -- A group of Saskatoon students gave a warm welcome to one of Canada’s newest citizens.

Students and staff at Hugh Cairns V.C. School packed the halls and sang O Canada to Mrs. Qadeer – an educational assistant at the school.

Singing the national anthem was the school’s way to celebrate Mrs. Qadeer becoming a Canadian citizen.

The Saskatoon Public School Board posted the video to social media earlier this week.