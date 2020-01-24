Saskatoon school celebrates one of Canada’s newest citizens
CTV News Saskatoon Published Friday, January 24, 2020 3:21PM CST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 3:22PM CST
Students at Hugh Cairns V.C. School packed the hallway to sing a staff member O Canada. (Courtesy: The Saskatoon Public School Board)
SASKATOON -- A group of Saskatoon students gave a warm welcome to one of Canada’s newest citizens.
Students and staff at Hugh Cairns V.C. School packed the halls and sang O Canada to Mrs. Qadeer – an educational assistant at the school.
Singing the national anthem was the school’s way to celebrate Mrs. Qadeer becoming a Canadian citizen.
The Saskatoon Public School Board posted the video to social media earlier this week.