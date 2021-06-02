SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Board of Education has approved the site of Princess Alexandra School as the location for a new school.

“When building a new school, we are making a commitment to the community for generations,” Board Chair Colleen MacPherson said in a news release.

“Trustees wanted to give appropriate time and consideration to the best possible location for our new school. In the end, we agreed the Princess Alexandra site provides an optimal location for a supportive learning facility that welcomes community partners to provide wrap-around services for our students and families.”

The City Centre Project is intended to bring together the school communities of King George, Pleasant Hill and Princess Alexandra, with potential partners providing additional supports for students and families.

The board says it also studied Optimist Park, which is owned by the City of Saskatoon, as a potential site. The school division would have required approval from City Council to build a new school at Optimist Park.

“After looking carefully at Optimist Park and reviewing all the feedback we’ve received about both potential sites, our board agreed the Princess Alexandra site is the best location. This site has been a home to students for almost 60 years, provides great potential for community partnerships and aligns with both our vision and the ambitious schedule for this project,” MacPherson said.

The new school is expected to open in fall 2024.