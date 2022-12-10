'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom

Saskatoon schools experienced a nearly 16 per cent absentism rate between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3, according to the province's most recent report on COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

While the Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance (CRISP) report showed a decline in COVID-19 and influenza cases, it showed a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases.

As spread of respiritory illness impacts school, some parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.

Michael Schultz’s 10 and 14-year-olds were sick for “a good two weeks” in the fall.

“I thought they were getting over it, then it would come back,” Schultz said. “I worry about them falling behind.”

To help them catch up he is setting them up with a tutoring service starting in January.

“You can’t go anywhere in life without your mathematics. It's very important.”

In the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report from the province, about 15.8 per cent of Saskatoon kids missed school.

This was the fourth-highest region in the province with the average being 15 per cent across the board.

The report ran from November 20th to December 3rd.

Even with so many kids sick, University of Calgary Werklund School of Education director of student experiences Cynthia Prasow says parents don’t need to panic.

“As a former preschool teacher, particularly in kindergarten, Grade 1, 2 or 3, that never worried me. I think that teachers are always connecting with their students and perhaps sending things home,” said Prasow.

Regarding the challenges the education system is facing, Saskatoon Public School (SPS) provided a statement.

“SPS monitors any school reporting an absence rate of 10 per cent or more. While the illness rates in November 2022 were a concern and impacted the availability of substitute teachers, the illness rates and impact on operations have improved."

The Greater Catholic Saskatoon Board also provided CTV News with a statement.

“Reported absences due to illness seem to have peaked in early November...As always, teachers work with families when students are absent, helping students stay up-to-date with lesson plans, sending work home when needed, and, if needed, spending extra time with students when they return.”

For parents who are concerned with their children missing time away from the classroom Prasow wants them to keep in mind not all kids learn the same and will be affected by the time off differently.

“Children really need routine and so certainly the routine is broken up when they're away for two weeks,” said Prasow.

“The positive side is for most children. They're so excited to come to school, and socialize and be interacting and having those engaging experiences that my sense is that they will catch up fairly soon.”