Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say

Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.

Superintendent Patrick Nogier says at least 20 people, mostly seniors, were targeted by three men accused of being involved in organized crime.

“They're substantiated by the notion that an immediate family member is in need, and they try and facilitate that assistance which leads them to become victims,” said Nogier.

The scam involved preying on the emotions of people in a so-called “Grandparents emergency scam”.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmad Ebad Ebadi, 25-year-old Sofyane Elgamal and Cedric Boivin Oligny, 26, are all facing multiple charges including fraud over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property, benefitting from being part of a criminal organization and recruiting for a criminal organization.

Police intelligence indicates that people’s personal information was collected in Saskatoon and online, and fed back to a criminal organization where it was compiled into what is called a “Suckers List.”

“This one is unique in that it involves individuals that are coming into our community, they bring together a level of sophistication,” said Nogier.

Nogier says these criminals are emboldened by greed—showing up on people’s doorsteps for the scam allows them quicker and easier access to a larger amount of cash.

“[They’re] trying to reduce the way that law enforcement can track you online through banking,” said Nogier.

“When it goes from an electronic form to an actual physical form, it makes it easier for the criminal element to hide, spend and distribute across their networks.”

Nogier says police have been coordinating with agencies in different jurisdictions to more thoroughly investigate and hold people committing these crimes to account.

“The message going out to criminal organizations is that we are starting to collaborate more often than not with larger organizations across this country,” he said.

“Whether it be a police service, whether it be another agency that specializes in fraud campaigns, we are doing what we can to make sure that we reach and extend our ability to react, and our ability to hold people accountable, sharing that information and sending the message that people will be held accountable for participating with criminal organizations.”

Nogier says staying connected and communicating with family members and never taking anything at face value are ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.