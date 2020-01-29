SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon assigned 14 sanders to spread salt on the streets Wednesday morning due to the 95 per cent humidity.

When it’s below zero, the moisture in the air crystallizes onto the cold pavement and turns to ice, the city said in a news release.

As the sun rises, the salt should soften any ice and dry up the driving lanes.

Drivers should still be careful, especially approaching intersections, on bridges and overpasses, and where the road curves, the city says.