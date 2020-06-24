SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many homeless people to go months without access to public washrooms, depriving them of some of the most basic necessities, according to local advocates.

“The lack of public washrooms has been a major issue during COVID-19. We do community cleanup pretty much daily around our buildings and we’ve been having to clean up a lot of community waste because people don’t have a place to go use the washroom,” said Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon.

Mercredi said his organization opened its washrooms to the public about two weeks ago in an effort to address this problem — with up to 100 people using it on a busy day.

He said that was made possible through a grant from the Saskatoon Community Foundation that allows them to operate a public washroom and hire a full-time cleaner to ensure the space is kept sanitary.

Mercredi added that some people who live on the streets rely on public bathrooms to bathe, among other things.

“If you’re thinking about a woman who needs to change her tampon or pad, if she doesn’t have a public washroom in which she can do that, she’s going to have to hide in a an alley or go in a bush and it’s just not very private, not to mention not very sanitary in that they can’t wash or dispose of the items,” he said.

“Just having access to things like toilet paper make a big difference, soap and water. That dignity piece was really missing and now we’re lucky that we have this washroom open.”

Mercredi adds that ensuring people have a place to wash their hands can go a long way in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Saskatoon is working to reopen some of its public washrooms after they were forced to temporarily close under the public health orders, and are doing so in coordination with the province’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

As of Wednesday, the City said its washrooms at Rotary Park, Gabriel Dumont Park, Victoria Park Boat House, Meewasin Pavilion North and River Landing are all open.

“This includes enhanced cleaning with multiple cleanings throughout the day. We ask that residents follow the provincial health guidelines and protocols (hand washing, physical distancing and not using public facilities when they are ill),” Angela Gardiner, general manager of the City’s Utilities & Environment Department, said in a statement to CTV News.

Colleen Christopherson-Cote, liaison officer for the Saskatoon Inter-Agency Response to COVID-19, said this problem has been on her radar for the past couple weeks and has been working closely with the City of Saskatoon and local agencies to address it.

She said this points to the larger issue of access to housing.

“It would be nice to start talking more about the systemic issues facing folks who are chronically homeless in Saskatoon and alleviating that pressure so that public washrooms aren’t the solution to supporting homeless people but housing actually is ... and that public washrooms are there for convenience and emergency purposes rather than providing an essential service to people.”