Saskatoon’s Vendasta strikes deal to buy California tech firm

Saskatoon's Vendasta has acquired Broadly, a California-based tech firm.

The company says its acquisition of Broadly will help provide a better customer service experience as well as offer reputation management for customers.

“Broadly helps [small businesses] forge more meaningful relationships with customers by helping them capture leads, streamline their communications by email and text, collect mobile payments, and gather feedback and reviews,” a Vendasta news release said.

“This acquisition will bring our industry-leading marketplace to Broadly customers while also giving Broadly access to Vendasta’s R&D expertise to continue to refine the core product,” Vendasta CEO Brendan King said in the release.

“The acquisition will provide Broadly with access to Vendasta’s channel distribution with thousands of resellers and exposure to six million [small businesses] customers.”

The CEO of Broadly said the acquisition was a good fit for both companies.

“Both companies take a user-first approach and I’m excited about the additional products and services Broadly’s customers will have access to,” Mindy Lauck said.

The financial advisor for the transaction was TD Securities, according to the release. Lewis & Brockius LLP served as legal counsel, Vendasta said.