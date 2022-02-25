Saskatoon’s Thomas Hasal thrust into starring role with Whitecaps FC
The Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club is pinning its hopes on Saskatoon this season.
Saskatoon’s Thomas Hasal is taking over as the starting goalkeeper for the Major League Soccer (MLS) team when its season begins on Saturday in Columbus.
The 22-year-old has primarily served as a backup for the Whitecaps the past two seasons after graduating from its Saskatchewan academy in 2016. He moved to Vancouver soon afterward to join the team’s under-18 squad.
Serving behind starting keeper Maxim Crepeau, considered a top-five keeper in MLS, Hasal wasn’t expected to have a starring role with the team.
On Jan. 22, Crepeau was traded to Los Angeles FC in a shocking move that suddenly thrusts Hasal into his dream role of being a number one keeper in North America’s most prestigious soccer league.
“I realize it’s a chance, I have to prove that I can do this, and to prove that I can play at this level again and that I can be one of the top goalkeepers in the league,” Hasal said.
Hasal was born in Cambridge, Ont. and moved with his family to five different cities and three different provinces when the Hasals eventually settled in Saskatoon.
After a few years of club soccer, Hasal caught the eye of Whitecaps FC Saskatchewan Academy Centre former regional head coach Bryce Chapman in 2013.
Chapman admits Hasal didn’t wow him with star-studded ability when he first arrived, but his professionalism instantly separated him from his peers.
“Right from the get-go, you could tell he had that drive and determination just in his natural character and I think that's probably one of the key pieces to where he is today,” Chapman said.
Chapman is also the long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s soccer team. Even though Hasal was only 13 at the time, Chapman began to realize his future would quickly surpass the Huskies on his way through the professional ranks.
“We're always excited when we can move players to the next level. That's our job,” Chapman said.
Hasal’s coming-out party was in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament, a closed-door tournament the league held after COVID-19 shut down play for months.
Crepeau was injured and veteran keeper Bryan Meredith was away during a game against the rival Seattle Sounders. Hasal stepped in under immense pressure and held his own.
The next game Hasal made a series of highlight saves to take his outmatched team to extra time.
The Whitecaps lost in a penalty shootout, but in the process, Hasal proved he was capable of handling regular minutes for his team.
Chapman feels a sense of pride having contributed a piece of Hasal’s development over the years knowing he has plenty of years left to make an impression with Whitecaps supporters and beyond. Getting the chance to speak and visit with Hasal regularly in the offseason, Chapman already can’t wait to see how those conversations will change next year.
“It's going to be an exciting journey. I think he's gonna do fantastic. He's in great hands with the coaching staff in Vancouver and I feel confident that he's gonna take a real run at this,” Chapman said.
Chapman sees Hasal and his journey from the Saskatchewan prairies to national prominence as fuel to inspire another generation.
With Team Canada inching towards qualifying for its first World Cup in 26 years and the formation of the Canadian Premier League in 2019, soccer’s popularity is exploding across the country. Hasal might be able to galvanize more support from people in Saskatchewan.
“I think that's fantastic for our game and really is an important ingredient to our game. Our game has always had numbers, but unless you have that top piece to the game, I think we lose out on a lot of top players,” Chapman said.
Hasal’s hard work has been rewarded so far. On Tuesday the Whitecaps signed him to a contract extension through 2023, with an option to retain Hasal until 2025.
“You know they're accomplishing a lot on the field, but to see them grow into the young men they are. That's probably even a more proud moment for myself.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Live updates: Ukraine says it has shot down military plane
Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
In pictures and video: Scenes from Kyiv as Russia attacks the Ukrainian capital
As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital, harrowing images and videos are emerging from Kyiv.
Radiation levels rise after Russian troops capture Chornobyl plant, monitoring agency says
Radiation levels in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone rose after Russian forces took control of the nuclear reactor plant in Ukraine, according to radiation monitoring data, with Ukrainian experts attributing the spike to contaminated soil in the area being disturbed.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Regina
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA
The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Winnipeg
-
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves
Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
Toronto
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'
A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
Ottawa
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in Kyiv
As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the week
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.
-
B.C. woman spending US$35K to clone beloved cat so he can 'live forever'
A B.C. woman who recently lost her beloved cat in a car accident is paying US$35,000 to have the animal cloned at a U.S. facility.
-
Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv
A former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.
Montreal
-
Quebec orders SAQ to stop selling Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a tweet on Friday that he has requested the SAQ 'to withdraw all products that come from Russia.'
-
Ukrainian diaspora in Montreal fear for family back home as Russians close in on Kyiv
'It's this total disdain for human life. That is horrifying to all of us,' said Eugene Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, reacting to images of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
-
B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in Ukraine
The British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.
-
Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place
Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
Northern Ontario
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner
Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Nickel Belt MPP reintroduces youth anti-vaping bill
Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas has tabled her 'Vaping is not for kids bill' in the legislature for a second time, targeting youth vaping across the province.
-
Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue
London
-
NDP motion suggestion billion-dollar solution to surgery backlog
Cathy Mott had hoped to be going under the knife for her hip replacement surgery by now, but over a year later, she’s still waiting.
-
Funeral set for well-known London businessman
Funeral services have now been set for George Anastasiadis a well-known London restauranteur who passed away while on vacation.
-
Driving ban for woman who hit motorcycle with Hummer
A 44-year-old woman from West Grey was been handed seven years in jail and a lifetime driving prohibition, after hitting a motorcycle with her Hummer, killing the driver.