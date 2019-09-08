

Chad Leroux, CTV News Saskatoon





Bagpipe music filled the air as the third annual Highland Games took over Saskatoon.

The event saw competitions involving traditional Scottish methods such as hammer throwing.

“You get three attempts” said competitor Graeme Shepherdson. “The longest one of each person is kept. Whoever goes the longest is the winner.”

The event was organized by Karl Hren, who also participated in the various competitions.

“The highland games are traditionally a test of strength. Whoever won got to be the king’s guard.”

The event had great weather throughout, which helped the competitors.

“We competed in the rain about two weeks ago and it was just a sloppy mess, just sliding around. So having some nice weather is kind of a good way to finish off the year,” competitor Matt Reling said.

In addition to the throwing competitions, the event had over a dozen vendors set up, some Scottish dancing, and of course plenty of bagpipe music.

Shepherdson said the event is great for people to explore Scottish culture, or for Scottish people it’s a great way to “reconnect with your roots.”

Competitor Garry Macdonald said the community within the highland games is very tight knit and “it doesn’t matter where you go to highland, they’ll treat you like family.”

Hren said he’s looking forward to hosting the event next year.