Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
The City of Saskatoon said they signed a new contract with Saskatoon Animal Control Agency (SACA) to take over enforcement and pound keeping.
SACA won the contract based on criteria such as “strategy, experience and qualifications,” a City of Saskatoon news release said.
“The contracts for Bylaw Enforcement and Pound keeping Services have been awarded to SACA who satisfied the mandatory requirements with the lowest cost to the city,” the release said.
SACA’s contract is for four years, with an option to extend the agreement for two additional terms.
“There will be no interruption in service to the public or animals in need of Poundkeeping Services,” the release said.
The SPCA announced on Facebook that it would continue to act as an animal pound for the rest of this year.
SACA takes over on January 1, 2024, the city said. It will also be responsible to adopt out animals that are not claimed.
SPCA executive director Fred Dyck said they don’t know where they’ll move, but will make an announcement when the decision is made.
“We're the largest adoption service in central Saskatchewan and we will continue to be so,” Dyck said. “We're going to be focused hard on being a strong advocate for animal welfare in the community of Saskatoon and the surrounding area, as we always have been."
He said they will continue to adopt out animals even after they move locations.
“We feel we're excellent keepers of the pound. And we do so through that animal welfare lens. At the same time, our core business is being the SPCA, and that's our adoption programs, our foster programs, being advocates for animal welfare in the community, and behavioural training and all that kind of stuff,” he told CTV News.
“That stuff continues. That isn't going away. And in fact, we're going to continue to sharpen our focus to be strong advocates of animal welfare and high standards of animal welfare and treatment in our community.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP
Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
Calgary
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal and Killarney
Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believed attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.
-
'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus
Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.
Edmonton
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
Hot, windy weather expected to worsen wildfires as heat dome approaches
With hot, dry and windy weather on the way, officials are bracing for increased wildfire activity in the province and are asking Albertans to help prevent more fires.
Toronto
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario producers of pop and juice face recycling fees next month. Here's how it impacts you
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Vancouver
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
-
Groping suspect arrested after 2 separate incidents in Coquitlam: RCMP
A suspect has been arrested in connection with two separate groping incidents that occurred in Coquitlam earlier this week.
-
From the beach to the disco: 5 hot activities to check out during Vancouver's hot weekend
Whether finding a place to cool down amid Metro Vancouver’s first heat wave of the year or celebrating mothers, this weekend offers plenty of affordable opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police ask for help to find man not seen for days
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Alexis Charland was last seen on May 5 in Val-des-Sources, north of Sherbrooke, Que. He was travelling on foot.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says
The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.
-
Huge fire that prompted evacuations in Sooke deemed accidental
Fire investigators have determined that a fire at a residential construction site in Sooke was started accidentally.
-
Vancouver Canucks to hold training camp in Victoria this fall
The Vancouver Canucks will hold their fall 2023 training camp in Victoria, the team announced Thursday. The five-day camp will commence on Sept. 21 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
London
-
Illegal magic mushroom dispensary set to open Friday
Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms has ten stores throughout Ontario, some of which have already been raided by police and temporarily shut down by local authorities.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.