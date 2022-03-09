Saskatoon's Shirley sisters looking to repeat as NCAA hockey champs

Sophie and Grace Shirley will hit the ice in Boston on Thursday night for the NCAA Ice Hockey tournament, trying to win a second consecutive national championship together.

“To be able to do that again with her and his team would be super, super cool. We're, ready to go, we're excited,” Sophie said.

The two helped the University of Wisconsin Badgers claim last year’s title in an overtime win.

“It was awesome,” Sophie said. “Our team was really close and we were able to work through all those restrictions and able to come up with the win which is super cool and super special.”

“The excitement to come out of like after we won and that whole week. Going back to Madison with all the excitement and like all the support that we've had, from our fans there was amazing,” Grace said.

Playing at Wisconsin is one of the only times the two have been able to compete on the same team.

“I think ever since we were young, we've always kind of pushed each other to be better,” Grace said.

“We knew that we would have three really good years together and it's been nothing short of amazing,” Sophie said.

The Badgers face off against the Clarkson University Golden Knights in the first round.