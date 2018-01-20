Hundreds of people gathered at Saskatoon’s River Landing for the Women’s March on Saturday.

The movement began last year when Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States of America. More than half a million women converged on the U.S. capital to protest Trump, whose remarks about women included boasts about sexual misconduct on a leaked recording.

Saskatoon joined the movement for a second year on Saturday.

“I’m in an incredibly privileged position, as a stay-at-home mom, and I feel like I have a huge contribution I can make and I have a huge obligation to my community,” Alice DeCloedt, an organizer of the event, said.

Each person marched for unique reasons – from fighting the wage gap, to raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“I’m thinking about my grandmother who said, ‘ I want all of my daughters to have an education,’” a participant told CTV News.

About 40 municipalities across Canada hosted women’s rallies throughout the day. According to Saskatoon’s march organizers, the movement is far from over.

“This movement is not over by a long shot. There is still a long way to go for women’s equality,” Julia Price, an organizer of the march, said.

---with files from The Canadian Press.