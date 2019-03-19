After a one-year pilot project in Ghana, West Africa, Rel8 has decided to test out its first North American city – Saskatoon.

It’s the second ridesharing service to set up shop in the city, after Uber.

The company’s director says it offers cheaper rates than its competitors and also offers cash incentive packages for drivers.

“For drivers, they actually make more when they drive on Rel8. We also have a package which they get at the end of the year, which is like a take home package,” Daniel Amoah said.

There are also perks for riders such as earning money-back rewards.

The app-based company says it is welcoming new drivers.