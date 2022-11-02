Saskatoon’s per capita emissions have fallen by 20 per cent: report

An update on the city’s Climate Action Plan shows that Saskatoon’s emissions have dropped by 20 per cent since 2014.

According to the report, the city emitted 3,509,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021. That was down 9 per cent from 2014.

The city’s per capita emissions in 2014 were 15.6 tonnes per person. In 2021, emissions were down to 12.4 per person. Emissions from city operations dropped by three per cent, the city said in a news release.

“The good news is, our emissions are trending downwards,” Director of Sustainability Jeanna South said in the release.

“Our goals are aggressive because they have to be. Climate change is happening, and we need to adapt our actions and mitigate potential damage quickly. We no longer have the option of taking our time. Our actions at the City of Saskatoon set the tone for the rest of the community, and we have put careful thought into our goals and have detailed plans for how to achieve each one of them.”

The city aims to reduce emissions to 80 per cent below the 2014 baseline by 2050.

“Fossil fuels are increasingly costly, and we cannot control for that. What we can do is look at ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels so that we insulate the City budget and the mill rate from this variable to some degree,” South said.

The report will be presented to the Standing Policy Committee on Environment, Utilities, and Corporate Services on Monday.